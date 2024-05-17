M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Invests $519,000 in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,216 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Mastercard by 661.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 142,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.74, for a total value of $64,857,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,222,308 shares in the company, valued at $43,491,836,955.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 300 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.00, for a total transaction of $136,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,202. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 142,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.74, for a total transaction of $64,857,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,222,308 shares in the company, valued at $43,491,836,955.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,448,688 shares of company stock worth $658,248,007. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MA. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $536.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on Mastercard from $452.00 to $504.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $535.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on Mastercard from $549.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $497.78.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $460.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,982,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,452,344. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $357.85 and a fifty-two week high of $490.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $427.87 billion, a PE ratio of 36.61, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $466.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $442.23.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 183.70%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

