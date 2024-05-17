M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Lowers Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC decreased its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,009 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $5,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 35,220 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,268,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 7,881 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,206,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 47.5% during the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,499,630 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $506,875,000 after buying an additional 804,634 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 0.8% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 821,761 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $166,637,000 after buying an additional 6,888 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Argus increased their price objective on Salesforce from $290.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Salesforce from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Salesforce from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.61.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of CRM stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $285.61. 3,469,056 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,377,469. The company has a market cap of $276.47 billion, a PE ratio of 68.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.30. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $193.68 and a 52-week high of $318.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $289.53 and a 200 day moving average of $270.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 9.52%.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.53, for a total transaction of $4,042,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,707,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,005,846.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.53, for a total value of $4,042,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,707,327 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,005,846.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.46, for a total value of $287,743.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,416 shares in the company, valued at $12,040,011.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 635,499 shares of company stock worth $184,795,784 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

