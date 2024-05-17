M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Lowers Stock Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,994 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,440 shares during the period. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $5,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WSM. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 129.3% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 820.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 99.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock traded down $3.75 on Friday, hitting $309.31. The company had a trading volume of 855,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,931. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $295.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.07. The company has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.72. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.44 and a 52 week high of $322.04.

Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 55.15%. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WSM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $261.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $258.38.

Get Our Latest Report on WSM

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.06, for a total value of $330,973.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,966 shares in the company, valued at $2,013,591.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Williams-Sonoma news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.06, for a total value of $330,973.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,013,591.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.53, for a total transaction of $6,370,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 555,550 shares in the company, valued at $176,959,341.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,145 shares of company stock valued at $18,552,819. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Williams-Sonoma

(Free Report)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.