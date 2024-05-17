M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Lowers Stock Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,994 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,440 shares during the period. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $5,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WSM. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 129.3% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 820.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 99.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Williams-Sonoma Price Performance
Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock traded down $3.75 on Friday, hitting $309.31. The company had a trading volume of 855,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,931. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $295.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.07. The company has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.72. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.44 and a 52 week high of $322.04.
Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.02%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WSM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $261.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $258.38.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.06, for a total value of $330,973.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,966 shares in the company, valued at $2,013,591.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Williams-Sonoma news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.06, for a total value of $330,973.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,013,591.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.53, for a total transaction of $6,370,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 555,550 shares in the company, valued at $176,959,341.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,145 shares of company stock valued at $18,552,819. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
About Williams-Sonoma
Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.
