M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Purchases Shares of 10,376 Energy Services of America Co. (NASDAQ:ESOA)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Services of America Co. (NASDAQ:ESOA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Energy Services of America in the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Services of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in Energy Services of America by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,326,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,931,000 after buying an additional 310,924 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Services of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Energy Services of America by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 2.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Services of America Stock Performance

ESOA stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.39. The company had a trading volume of 98,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,864. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.53. Energy Services of America Co. has a 1-year low of $1.84 and a 1-year high of $9.49.

Insider Transactions at Energy Services of America

Energy Services of America ( NASDAQ:ESOA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $90.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.50 million.

In other Energy Services of America news, Director Mark Prince bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.09 per share, with a total value of $32,360.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 69,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,784.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders bought 17,500 shares of company stock worth $134,475. Company insiders own 44.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Energy Services of America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

Energy Services of America Company Profile

Energy Services of America Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides contracting services for utilities and energy related companies in the United States. The company constructs, replaces, and repairs interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage facilities for utility companies and private natural gas companies; and provides services relating to pipeline, storage facilities, and plant works.

