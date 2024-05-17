M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Raises Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC increased its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 144,573 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares during the quarter. Toronto-Dominion Bank comprises 2.2% of M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $9,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $2,790,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 21,980 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 7,797 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,277,611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $728,759,000 after acquiring an additional 105,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. 52.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TD traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.24. 1,672,937 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,032,744. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.97. The company has a market capitalization of $100.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.84. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $54.12 and a 52-week high of $66.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The bank reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $10.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.7519 per share. This represents a $3.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays began coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Scotiabank upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.33.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

