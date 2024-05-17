M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Takes $220,000 Position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC bought a new position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NYT. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New York Times in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Times during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of New York Times during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of New York Times by 9.6% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in New York Times in the 3rd quarter worth about $120,000. 95.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other New York Times news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 12,548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $598,790.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,072 shares in the company, valued at $5,729,835.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other New York Times news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 12,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $598,790.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,729,835.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Diane Brayton sold 7,000 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total transaction of $299,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,126.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of New York Times in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Argus upgraded New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on New York Times from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.71.

Shares of NYSE NYT traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.80. 769,915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,281,853. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.09 and a 200 day moving average of $45.17. The New York Times Company has a 1 year low of $35.06 and a 1 year high of $49.87.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. New York Times had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $594.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The New York Times Company will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company's mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

