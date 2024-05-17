M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Takes Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 86,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,656,000. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF makes up 2.0% of M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGOV. Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $965,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 185.8% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 5,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 3,783 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 42,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,263,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Finally, Apexium Financial LP purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $998,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of SGOV traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.56. 4,496,752 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,526,066. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.47. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.04 and a 52-week high of $100.74.

