Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Gap Up to $18.07

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.07, but opened at $18.87. Marathon Digital shares last traded at $18.07, with a volume of 10,403,181 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MARA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Marathon Digital from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. B. Riley cut their target price on Marathon Digital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Marathon Digital from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their price target on Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.69.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Stock Down 1.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 23.07, a current ratio of 23.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 5.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.85 and a 200 day moving average of $18.86.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $156.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.15 million. Marathon Digital had a net margin of 106.46% and a negative return on equity of 3.80%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marathon Digital

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Marathon Digital by 121.1% during the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 752.3% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Digital during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Digital

(Get Free Report)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.