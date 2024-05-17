Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 16th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.
Merchants Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of Merchants Bancorp stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $24.80. 2,693 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,421. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.49 and its 200 day moving average is $23.77. Merchants Bancorp has a 52-week low of $18.12 and a 52-week high of $25.18.
Merchants Bancorp Company Profile
