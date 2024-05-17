MOBOX (MBOX) Trading Down 9.4% Over Last 7 Days

MOBOX (MBOX) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. Over the last week, MOBOX has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar. MOBOX has a market capitalization of $104.60 million and $5.64 million worth of MOBOX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MOBOX token can now be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00000500 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MOBOX Token Profile

MOBOX was first traded on April 2nd, 2021. MOBOX’s total supply is 550,135,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 313,063,866 tokens. MOBOX’s official message board is www.mobox.io/community/article/list/announcement. The Reddit community for MOBOX is https://reddit.com/r/mobox. MOBOX’s official Twitter account is @mobox_official. The official website for MOBOX is www.mobox.io/#.

Buying and Selling MOBOX

According to CryptoCompare, “MOBOX (MBOX) is the token for the MOBOX platform, which blends gaming with decentralized finance. Although the specific individual creators aren’t universally renowned, their combined expertise covers both gaming and crypto. The $MBOX token plays a central role in the ecosystem: it’s used for in-game activities, staking to earn rewards, participating in governance, and facilitating NFT transactions. Before engaging, thorough research on the asset and platform is advised.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MOBOX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MOBOX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MOBOX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

