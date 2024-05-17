Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Acquired by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 130.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 288,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,607 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.08% of Moderna worth $28,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the third quarter worth about $566,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 47.6% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC increased its position in Moderna by 44.9% during the third quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 17,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 5,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC increased its position in Moderna by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 8,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moderna alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on MRNA. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a $86.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Moderna from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Moderna from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Moderna from $142.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.46.

Insider Activity

In other Moderna news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total value of $63,361.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,557 shares in the company, valued at $809,235.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 670 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total value of $63,361.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $809,235.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total value of $61,186.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,651. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 155,209 shares of company stock worth $16,678,621. 15.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Moderna Stock Performance

Moderna stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $132.90. 2,717,856 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,060,647. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.16. The firm has a market cap of $50.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $142.79.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.59) by $0.52. Moderna had a negative net margin of 115.82% and a negative return on equity of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $167.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Moderna Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.