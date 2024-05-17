Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP.A) to Issue $0.44 Quarterly Dividend

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP.A – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 16th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share on Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th.

Molson Coors Beverage Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of TAP.A traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.85. 1,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1-year low of $57.29 and a 1-year high of $72.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.07.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP.A – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

