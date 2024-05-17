Molson Coors Beverage Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 (NYSE:TAP)

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 16th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share on Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th.

Molson Coors Beverage has increased its dividend payment by an average of 42.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Molson Coors Beverage has a dividend payout ratio of 29.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Molson Coors Beverage to earn $5.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.7%.

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.47. 1,484,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,788,085. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.31. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1 year low of $55.67 and a 1 year high of $70.90. The company has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.86.

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.21. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Molson Coors Beverage’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TAP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $66.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.53.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

