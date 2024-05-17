Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) Sets New 12-Month High at $48.15

Shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $48.15 and last traded at $48.04, with a volume of 37308 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (up from $48.00) on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Montrose Environmental Group Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.09 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.71.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $165.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.31 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.78%. Sell-side analysts predict that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Montrose Environmental Group news, CEO Vijay Manthripragada sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.51, for a total transaction of $581,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,726,786.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Montrose Environmental Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 453.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 182.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Montrose Environmental Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 4,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Cladis Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. 87.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Montrose Environmental Group

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments; environmental emergency response and recovery; toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations; facility upgrades; new projects; decommissioning projects; and development projects.

Further Reading

