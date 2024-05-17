Moonbeam 24 Hour Volume Reaches $5.56 Million (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 17th. Moonbeam has a total market cap of $236.18 million and approximately $5.56 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Moonbeam has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. One Moonbeam coin can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000408 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.37 or 0.00055810 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00011924 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00019419 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00012941 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00003516 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00008824 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001008 BTC.

About Moonbeam

Moonbeam (CRYPTO:GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,119,135,420 coins and its circulating supply is 863,674,581 coins. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

