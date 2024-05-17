Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $50.00

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $50.00 and last traded at $49.78, with a volume of 17121 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.28.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Trading Up 1.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $67.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.00.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a $1.1351 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.90%.

About Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. It also offers life and health reinsurance solutions, such as digital underwriting and advanced analytics solutions, health insurance management system, financial market risks, financing, portfolio risk management, digitalized investment-linked solution, MIRA digital suite, MIRA POS, MIRApply insured and physician, claims risk adjustment, CLARA plus, data analytics, underwriting and claims, medical research, capital management, and health market.

