Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Holdings Cut by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,126 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, Director Ann Mather sold 3,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,203,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,821 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $3,492,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,854,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 3,673 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,203,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,039 shares of company stock valued at $46,401,083 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

NFLX stock traded down $3.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $610.52. 3,053,380 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,318,974. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $329.61 and a one year high of $639.00. The stock has a market cap of $263.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $603.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $539.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $585.00 price target (down previously from $720.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $725.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 19th. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $655.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $629.82.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

