Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Position Trimmed by Oxbow Advisors LLC

Oxbow Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,202 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the third quarter valued at $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 156.8% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Newmont stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,165,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,039,941. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.24. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $29.42 and a 12 month high of $45.92. The company has a market capitalization of $50.44 billion, a PE ratio of -16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.48.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 20.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently -37.45%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NEM. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Newmont from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.11.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

