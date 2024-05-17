Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Has $2.72 Million Position in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Free Report) by 36.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 74,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $2,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 38.7% during the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the third quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the fourth quarter valued at about $306,000. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPC stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.38. The stock had a trading volume of 447,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,684. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 12 month low of $33.71 and a 12 month high of $43.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 0.95.

Edgewell Personal Care ( NYSE:EPC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.14. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $599.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.74 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Edgewell Personal Care’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.10%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EPC shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edgewell Personal Care has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

