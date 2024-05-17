NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Holdings Reduced by Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lowered its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,928 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,223 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newport Trust Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the third quarter valued at $679,775,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of NIKE by 117.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,986,441 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $285,564,000 after buying an additional 1,610,273 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,791,531 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $553,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583,541 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,724,000. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 4,714,494 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $511,853,000 after acquiring an additional 957,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.18. 11,934,934 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,283,966. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $123.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.74.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 43.53%.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $4,237,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,917.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $4,237,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,917.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total value of $15,682,726.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,648,662.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 213,660 shares of company stock valued at $19,946,333. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $124.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.26.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

