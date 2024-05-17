Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Cuts Position in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,359,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,761 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Schrödinger were worth $48,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SDGR. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,300,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,367,000 after purchasing an additional 865,867 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 2,504.0% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 691,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,558,000 after purchasing an additional 665,272 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Schrödinger by 1,137.3% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 248,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,159,000 after buying an additional 228,600 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Schrödinger by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,053,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,316,000 after purchasing an additional 217,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schrödinger during the third quarter worth about $5,430,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on Schrödinger from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Schrödinger in a research report on Friday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Schrödinger from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

Shares of NASDAQ SDGR traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.76. The company had a trading volume of 497,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,834. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -12.18 and a beta of 1.58. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $59.24.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $74.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.12 million. Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 75.94% and a negative return on equity of 29.25%. Schrödinger’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

