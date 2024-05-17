Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,378,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376,311 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Archer Aviation were worth $69,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Archer Aviation in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Archer Aviation in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Archer Aviation in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in Archer Aviation in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Archer Aviation in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Archer Aviation from $6.50 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Archer Aviation from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Archer Aviation

In other Archer Aviation news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis bought 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.60 per share, for a total transaction of $3,680,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 35,451,720 shares in the company, valued at $163,077,912. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 3,150,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,724,500 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Archer Aviation Trading Down 2.9 %

ACHR traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $3.70. 5,960,310 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,948,531. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Archer Aviation Inc. has a one year low of $2.79 and a one year high of $7.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.09.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.08). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer Aviation Company Profile

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

