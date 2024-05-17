Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $90.57 Million Stock Holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Free Report) by 161.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,203,780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,680,656 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 4.25% of Recursion Pharmaceuticals worth $90,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 233.2% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 51,551 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 34,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 7,168 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 683,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,740,000 after buying an additional 38,133 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 152.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,137,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,079,000 after buying an additional 1,291,946 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,190,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,742,000 after buying an additional 32,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, Director Blake Borgeson sold 20,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total value of $247,065.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,292,863 shares in the company, valued at $89,848,072.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Tina Marriott sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total value of $119,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 639,982 shares in the company, valued at $9,529,331.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Blake Borgeson sold 20,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total value of $247,065.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,292,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,848,072.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 327,946 shares of company stock worth $3,238,953. Corporate insiders own 15.75% of the company’s stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $9.42. 4,720,777 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,344,725. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.38. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $4.97 and a one year high of $16.75.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.10 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 79.96% and a negative net margin of 765.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RXRX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 10th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

