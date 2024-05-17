Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Lowers Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,929 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFE. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 52,350.0% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 304.9% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Price Performance

PFE traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $28.93. 40,064,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,043,617. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.20 and a fifty-two week high of $40.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.04. The stock has a market cap of $163.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -481.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.63.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is -2,799.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

