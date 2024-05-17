Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Stake in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 82.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,974,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,704,039 shares during the period. Toast makes up about 1.0% of Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 1.40% of Toast worth $109,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TOST. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Toast by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 123,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 43,101 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Toast by 147.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 173,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,245,000 after buying an additional 103,381 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toast by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 4,571 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Toast by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 13,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 4,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Toast by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $329,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,670,502.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $2,524,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 22,956 shares in the company, valued at $579,409.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elena Gomez sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $329,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 176,980 shares in the company, valued at $4,670,502.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 193,010 shares of company stock worth $4,711,760. 13.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE TOST traded down $0.54 on Friday, reaching $27.00. The company had a trading volume of 7,970,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,242,967. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of -53.99 and a beta of 1.77. Toast, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.77 and a 1 year high of $27.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.14 and a 200-day moving average of $20.07.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Toast had a negative return on equity of 21.45% and a negative net margin of 6.02%. Toast’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Toast, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Toast from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Toast from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Toast from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Toast from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Toast from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.80.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

