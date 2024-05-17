Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Reduces Stock Position in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,365,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,285 shares during the period. PagerDuty comprises 1.0% of Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in PagerDuty were worth $100,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PD. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the third quarter worth $80,000. a16z Perennial Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the fourth quarter worth $148,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the third quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the third quarter worth $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PD. Truist Financial raised shares of PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of PagerDuty in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on PagerDuty from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on PagerDuty from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PagerDuty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.25.

NYSE PD traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.67. 660,854 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,274,294. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.18 and a 12-month high of $29.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.88 and a beta of 0.93.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.06). PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 18.98% and a negative return on equity of 24.65%. The business had revenue of $111.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other PagerDuty news, CAO Mitra Rezvan sold 2,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total transaction of $47,888.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 119,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,582,552.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Shelley Webb sold 6,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $153,573.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 253,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,674,499.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mitra Rezvan sold 2,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total transaction of $47,888.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 119,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,582,552.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

