Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 239,649 Shares of Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its position in Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,587,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239,649 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Aurora Innovation worth $15,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Industry Ventures L.L.C. bought a new position in Aurora Innovation during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 5,859 shares during the period. ASB Consultores LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Aurora Innovation alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on AUR shares. TD Cowen cut their target price on Aurora Innovation from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Aurora Innovation from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

Insider Transactions at Aurora Innovation

In related news, Director Reid Hoffman sold 45,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total value of $144,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 389,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,433.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,975,849 shares of company stock worth $5,382,846. 13.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aurora Innovation Price Performance

NASDAQ AUR traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.74. 6,659,264 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,064,549. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $4.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 2.85.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter.

About Aurora Innovation

(Free Report)

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.