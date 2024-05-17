Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 247,291 Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,200,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 247,291 shares during the quarter. Pacific Biosciences of California comprises approximately 1.2% of Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 4.94% of Pacific Biosciences of California worth $129,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. EMC Capital Management raised its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 191.6% during the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 15,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 10,251 shares during the period. Finally, Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

Pacific Biosciences of California Stock Down 7.8 %

PACB stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.02. 8,132,828 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,304,162. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $14.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.80. The company has a market capitalization of $550.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 8.36 and a current ratio of 9.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Pacific Biosciences of California ( NASDAQ:PACB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26). The company had revenue of $38.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.78 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 40.26% and a negative net margin of 148.13%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, Director David W. Meline purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.40 per share, with a total value of $176,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $176,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PACB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $6.50 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. UBS Group decreased their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $10.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Pacific Biosciences of California from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.59.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California Profile

(Free Report)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing solution to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) technology; long-red sequencing; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.