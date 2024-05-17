Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 70,585 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 336,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,585 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.17% of Spotify Technology worth $63,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPOT. Technology Crossover Management XI Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Technology Crossover Management XI Ltd. now owns 1,297,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,618,000 after acquiring an additional 344,841 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 248,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,927,000 after buying an additional 18,105 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Spotify Technology by 410.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 97,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,372,000 after acquiring an additional 78,609 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 452.4% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after buying an additional 11,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 205.7% during the fourth quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 107,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,106,000 after acquiring an additional 72,000 shares during the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SPOT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Spotify Technology from $277.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Spotify Technology from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Spotify Technology from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.42.

Spotify Technology Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SPOT traded up $4.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $302.84. 893,324 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,075,303. The company’s 50 day moving average is $281.83 and its 200 day moving average is $231.98. Spotify Technology S.A. has a one year low of $129.23 and a one year high of $319.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.60 billion, a PE ratio of -448.41 and a beta of 1.61.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.42. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 4.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.24) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

