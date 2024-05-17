Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Short Interest Up 11.2% in April

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,970,000 shares, a growth of 11.2% from the April 15th total of 20,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days. Currently, 21.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nordstrom in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 77.6% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Nordstrom by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Nordstrom by 1,000.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391 shares in the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordstrom Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:JWN traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.25. 1,750,410 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,111,506. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.13. Nordstrom has a twelve month low of $12.88 and a twelve month high of $23.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 2.59.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 49.30% and a net margin of 0.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordstrom will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is presently 95.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Nordstrom from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Nordstrom from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Bank of America increased their price target on Nordstrom from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Nordstrom from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.69.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

