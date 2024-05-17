OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. Makes New $370,000 Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 112.7% in the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 183.1% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $81.67. 10,216,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,637,368. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.68 and a fifty-two week high of $81.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.61.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

