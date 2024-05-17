ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $82.15

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $82.15 and last traded at $81.47, with a volume of 247092 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $81.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on ONEOK from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on ONEOK from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on ONEOK from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. US Capital Advisors downgraded ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.58.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ONEOK

ONEOK Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.15 and a 200-day moving average of $72.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 12.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.09%.

Insider Transactions at ONEOK

In related news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith purchased 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.25 per share, with a total value of $203,175.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,175. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ONEOK

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK in the first quarter valued at $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in ONEOK in the first quarter valued at $26,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in ONEOK by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ONEOK

(Get Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.