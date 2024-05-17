Ordinals (ORDI) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $234.26 Million

Ordinals (ORDI) traded 11.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 17th. In the last seven days, Ordinals has traded up 14.9% against the US dollar. One Ordinals token can currently be bought for $41.25 or 0.00061638 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ordinals has a market capitalization of $866.35 million and approximately $234.26 million worth of Ordinals was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ordinals Profile

Ordinals’ total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. The official website for Ordinals is ordinals.com.

Buying and Selling Ordinals

According to CryptoCompare, “ORDI (ORDI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ordinals – BRC20 platform. ORDI has a current supply of 21,000,000. The last known price of ORDI is 36.68633941 USD and is down -4.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 161 active market(s) with $123,033,354.05 traded over the last 24 hours.”

