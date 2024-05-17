Organigram (NASDAQ:OGI) Issues Earnings Results

Posted by on May 17th, 2024

Organigram (NASDAQ:OGIGet Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.06), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $27.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.27 million. Organigram had a negative net margin of 188.38% and a negative return on equity of 40.19%.

Organigram Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OGI traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $2.09. The company had a trading volume of 278,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417,586. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.72. Organigram has a 1 year low of $0.97 and a 1 year high of $2.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of Organigram from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Organigram

About Organigram

(Get Free Report)

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including whole flower, milled flower, pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, vapes, gummies, and concentrates for medical retailers; adult use recreational cannabis under the SHRED, Holy Mountain, Big Bag O' Buds, Monjour, Trailblazer, SHRED'ems, Edison Cannabis Co, Edison JOLTS, Tremblant, and Laurentian brands.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for Organigram (NASDAQ:OGI)

Receive News & Ratings for Organigram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organigram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.