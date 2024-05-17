Organigram (NASDAQ:OGI) Issues Earnings Results

Organigram (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.06), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $27.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.27 million. Organigram had a negative net margin of 188.38% and a negative return on equity of 40.19%.

Organigram Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OGI traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $2.09. The company had a trading volume of 278,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417,586. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.72. Organigram has a 1 year low of $0.97 and a 1 year high of $2.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of Organigram from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th.

About Organigram

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including whole flower, milled flower, pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, vapes, gummies, and concentrates for medical retailers; adult use recreational cannabis under the SHRED, Holy Mountain, Big Bag O' Buds, Monjour, Trailblazer, SHRED'ems, Edison Cannabis Co, Edison JOLTS, Tremblant, and Laurentian brands.

