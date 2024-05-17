Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) CEO Sells $18,486.61 in Stock

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Free Report) CEO Leslie Trigg sold 5,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total transaction of $18,486.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 915,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,232,788.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Outset Medical Stock Up 2.6 %

OM stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.61. 749,332 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,211,804. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.54 and its 200 day moving average is $3.75. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.92 and a 52-week high of $24.13. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.03). Outset Medical had a negative return on equity of 120.67% and a negative net margin of 134.93%. The company had revenue of $30.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Outset Medical

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Outset Medical by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Outset Medical by 5.7% during the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Outset Medical by 6.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Outset Medical by 1,317.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 8,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Outset Medical by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 567,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,174,000 after purchasing an additional 11,272 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OM. CL King raised shares of Outset Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. BTIG Research started coverage on Outset Medical in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Outset Medical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.42.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development of a hemodialysis system for hemodialysis in the United States. The company offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings; and manufactures, supports, and distributes for Tablo console, Tablo cartridge, and other consumables.

Featured Stories

