Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) CEO Sells $18,486.61 in Stock

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Free Report) CEO Leslie Trigg sold 5,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total transaction of $18,486.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 915,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,232,788.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Outset Medical Stock Up 2.6 %
OM stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.61. 749,332 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,211,804. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.54 and its 200 day moving average is $3.75. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.92 and a 52-week high of $24.13. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.
Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.03). Outset Medical had a negative return on equity of 120.67% and a negative net margin of 134.93%. The company had revenue of $30.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on OM. CL King raised shares of Outset Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. BTIG Research started coverage on Outset Medical in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Outset Medical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.42.
Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development of a hemodialysis system for hemodialysis in the United States. The company offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings; and manufactures, supports, and distributes for Tablo console, Tablo cartridge, and other consumables.
