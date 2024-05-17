Oxbow Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Oxbow Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 898 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $4,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CNC. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Centene by 8.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,788,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,351,000 after acquiring an additional 704,684 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Centene by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,619,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,878,000 after acquiring an additional 385,839 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Centene by 7.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,023,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,918,000 after acquiring an additional 408,525 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Centene by 3.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,288,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,253,000 after acquiring an additional 187,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Centene by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,112,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,173,000 after acquiring an additional 467,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Centene from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on Centene from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (down from $92.00) on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Centene from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total transaction of $620,960.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 300,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,313,710.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Centene Stock Performance

Shares of CNC traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.06. 2,640,939 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,189,273. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $60.83 and a twelve month high of $81.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.27.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $40.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.43 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 1.76%. Centene’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene Company Profile

(Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.