Oxbow Advisors LLC Has $1.66 Million Stock Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 42.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,214 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 35,628 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ET. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Energy Transfer by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 50,022 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 5,017 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in Energy Transfer by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 801,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,062,000 after acquiring an additional 255,627 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Energy Transfer by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 93,818 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Energy Transfer by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 478,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,610,000 after acquiring an additional 48,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Energy Transfer by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,288 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

ET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.43.

ET stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.96. 10,720,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,280,908. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.67 and its 200 day moving average is $14.53. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $12.31 and a twelve month high of $16.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $53.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.63.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.04). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $21.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.317 per share. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 116.51%.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

