Oxbow Advisors LLC Has $2.54 Million Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Oxbow Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,983 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $2,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in Williams Companies by 37.3% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,730 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. CIBC raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $1,513,102.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,410 shares in the company, valued at $2,392,840.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Williams Companies stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.27. 6,067,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,921,624. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.05. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $28.27 and a one year high of $41.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 27.29%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.83%.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Articles

