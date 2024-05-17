Oxbow Advisors LLC Has $4.94 Million Stock Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Oxbow Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $4,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Elevance Health by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the third quarter worth about $46,000. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total transaction of $7,531,605.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,791,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELV traded up $3.82 on Friday, hitting $547.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 774,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,714. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $519.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $494.02. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $412.00 and a fifty-two week high of $547.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.79.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.54 by $0.10. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $42.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.46 EPS. Elevance Health’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.64%.

ELV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Elevance Health from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Elevance Health from $584.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $580.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price (up from $580.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $587.42.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

