Oxbow Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,003,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290,949 shares during the period. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for about 15.3% of Oxbow Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Oxbow Advisors LLC owned 1.07% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $101,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $436,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4,583.3% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 693,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,169,000 after acquiring an additional 678,324 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 23,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,988 shares during the period. Day & Ennis LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 93,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,714,000 after acquiring an additional 16,309 shares during the period. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $257,000.

NYSEARCA:TFLO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.61. The company had a trading volume of 775,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,783,101. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.37 and a fifty-two week high of $50.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.58.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

