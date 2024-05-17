Oxbow Advisors LLC Sells 1,155 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Oxbow Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,964 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 7,127 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Rogco LP boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Rogco LP now owns 6,814 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. jvl associates llc boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. jvl associates llc now owns 3,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 53,045 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Price Performance

MDT traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $85.92. 8,235,823 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,116,542. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $68.84 and a 12 month high of $91.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.78.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 87.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total transaction of $2,613,065.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,110,842.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total transaction of $2,613,065.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,110,842.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $71,001.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

See Also

