Oxbow Advisors LLC Sells 4,734 Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Oxbow Advisors LLC decreased its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,734 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $1,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GSY. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 13.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,473,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,215,000 after purchasing an additional 169,004 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,180,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,900,000 after buying an additional 349,788 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 836,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,563,000 after acquiring an additional 250,834 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 369,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,442,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 369,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,440,000 after acquiring an additional 48,161 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSY remained flat at $50.03 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 581,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,691. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.91 and its 200 day moving average is $49.89. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 12 month low of $49.55 and a 12 month high of $50.12.

About Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

