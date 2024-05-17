Pax Dollar (USDP) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.98 Million

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 17th. Pax Dollar has a market cap of $145.94 million and $3.98 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. One Pax Dollar token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001497 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pax Dollar alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00001927 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000028 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Pax Dollar

Pax Dollar uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 145,732,289 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pax Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pax Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.