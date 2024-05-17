Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Princeton Capital Management LLC

Princeton Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,634 shares during the quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Haverford Trust Co raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 516,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,877,000 after purchasing an additional 14,003 shares during the period. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 10,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 116.1% during the fourth quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 26,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 14,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 77,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 16,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.65. The company had a trading volume of 26,090,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,882,836. The company has a market cap of $162.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -477.34, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.20 and its 200 day moving average is $28.03. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.20 and a 52 week high of $40.37.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. Pfizer’s revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,799.53%.

Several research firms have commented on PFE. Argus cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

