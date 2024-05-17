PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) CEO Hardeep Gulati Sells 3,800 Shares

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $72,238.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,901,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,154,491.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Hardeep Gulati also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 17th, Hardeep Gulati sold 20,434 shares of PowerSchool stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.37, for a total transaction of $395,806.58.

On Monday, April 8th, Hardeep Gulati sold 6,171 shares of PowerSchool stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $131,627.43.

On Friday, April 5th, Hardeep Gulati sold 21,900 shares of PowerSchool stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total transaction of $461,214.00.

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Hardeep Gulati sold 8,897 shares of PowerSchool stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total transaction of $183,723.05.

On Monday, April 1st, Hardeep Gulati sold 39,333 shares of PowerSchool stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total transaction of $821,666.37.

On Wednesday, March 27th, Hardeep Gulati sold 7,752 shares of PowerSchool stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total transaction of $161,861.76.

On Monday, March 25th, Hardeep Gulati sold 1,400 shares of PowerSchool stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $29,456.00.

On Friday, March 22nd, Hardeep Gulati sold 3,150 shares of PowerSchool stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total transaction of $65,772.00.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Hardeep Gulati sold 39,141 shares of PowerSchool stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total transaction of $829,397.79.

On Monday, March 18th, Hardeep Gulati sold 15,307 shares of PowerSchool stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $317,620.25.

PowerSchool stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.71. The stock had a trading volume of 732,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,639. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.13 and a beta of 0.98. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.15 and a 12-month high of $25.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.68.

PowerSchool ( NYSE:PWSC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). PowerSchool had a negative net margin of 5.37% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $182.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.35 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in PowerSchool by 353.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PowerSchool in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 111.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 106.8% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of PowerSchool in the third quarter valued at $35,000. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PWSC. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of PowerSchool from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PowerSchool currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.44.

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts.

