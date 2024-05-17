Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) Issues Earnings Results

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Predictive Oncology had a negative return on equity of 151.51% and a negative net margin of 754.13%. The company had revenue of $0.42 million during the quarter.

Predictive Oncology Stock Performance

Predictive Oncology stock opened at $1.68 on Friday. Predictive Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $7.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.72.

Predictive Oncology Company Profile

Read More

Predictive Oncology Inc operates as a science-driven company on the oncology drug discovery. It provides various solutions for the oncology drug development. The company, through the integration of scientific rigor and machine learning, has developed the ability to advance molecules into medicine by introducing human diversity earlier into the discovery process with the pairing of artificial intelligence and the biobank of approximately 150K tumor samples.

