Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) Issues Earnings Results

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Predictive Oncology had a negative return on equity of 151.51% and a negative net margin of 754.13%. The company had revenue of $0.42 million during the quarter.
Predictive Oncology Stock Performance
Predictive Oncology stock opened at $1.68 on Friday. Predictive Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $7.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.72.
Predictive Oncology Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Predictive Oncology
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Analysts Still Want Double-Digit Upside Out of Applied Materials
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Baidu Stock Earnings Prove Ray Dalio Right about China?
Receive News & Ratings for Predictive Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Predictive Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.