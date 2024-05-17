Primavera Capital Acquisition (NYSE:PV) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.57

Primavera Capital Acquisition Co. (NYSE:PV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.57 and last traded at $1.62, with a volume of 290399 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.67.
Primavera Capital Acquisition Price Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $87.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.01.
About Primavera Capital Acquisition
Primavera Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in consumer companies China. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.
