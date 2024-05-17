Princeton Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Princeton Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,014 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 914 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises about 1.2% of Princeton Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,075,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,593,025,000 after buying an additional 251,516 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 5.9% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,510,259 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,181,964,000 after acquiring an additional 306,663 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,314,881 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,104,214,000 after purchasing an additional 56,642 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,665,483 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,989,875,000 after purchasing an additional 107,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,793,923 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,618,146,000 after purchasing an additional 85,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $460.27. 1,982,909 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,452,344. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $466.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $442.84. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $357.85 and a twelve month high of $490.00. The stock has a market cap of $427.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.59, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 183.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current year.

MA has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $549.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Mastercard in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $531.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Mastercard from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $536.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Mastercard from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $497.78.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 142,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.14, for a total transaction of $62,783,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,377,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,612,262,959.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.23, for a total transaction of $134,169.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,817,095.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 142,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.14, for a total value of $62,783,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,377,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,612,262,959.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,448,688 shares of company stock valued at $658,248,007. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

