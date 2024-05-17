Princeton Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Princeton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 682,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,814,000 after purchasing an additional 12,224 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 801,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,244,000 after buying an additional 103,829 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $723,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 56,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,668,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 52,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,324,000 after acquiring an additional 11,938 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $350.63. 634,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,009,640. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $254.65 and a 52 week high of $352.70. The firm has a market cap of $120.79 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $340.06 and its 200-day moving average is $322.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

