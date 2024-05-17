Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Acquired by Laffer Tengler Investments Inc.

Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,094 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quanta Services

In other news, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.90, for a total value of $4,382,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 263,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,476,452.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.94, for a total transaction of $288,395.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,494,626.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 18,500 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.90, for a total transaction of $4,382,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 263,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,476,452.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,125 shares of company stock worth $11,270,215 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley upped their price target on Quanta Services from $246.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $255.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $227.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective (up from $301.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.00.

Quanta Services Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of PWR stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $264.40. 795,302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 936,609. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.74 and a fifty-two week high of $273.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $38.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.13 and a beta of 1.10.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.21. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 8th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.98%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Further Reading

